Nation Unveiled New Education Roadmap to Be in Effect as of Next Academic Year

Addis Ababa August 30/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Ministry of Education has already unveiled the new education roadmap that would be in effect starting from the coming 2021/22 academic year.

The Ministry unveiled the new education road map in its 30th national comprehensive education conference held today.

The Ministry announced at the conference that the new 5 year education road map will be implemented as of next September.

The road map is believed to replace the education system that has been in place for well over two decades and it has failed to bring the sought quality and efficiency as well as human resource development, it was indicated.

Curriculum inconsistencies with market demand, teacher incompetence, lack of technology support and access to equitable education were identified as some the key problems in the previous education system.

It is stated that intensive efforts have been made develop the new general education roadmap with a view to ensuring the quality and accessibility of education system in Ethiopia.

Speaking at conference, the Minister of Education, Dr. Eng. Getahun Mukaria said over the past three years, reforms have been undertaken in the education sector to ensure the quality of education.

Accordingly, the new curriculum gives major priorities including ethics, indigenous knowledge, vocational education, technology, production and practice, research and development, he added.

He further said that the new system will be implemented with the support of technology in a way that fits the 21st century education requirements.

Speaker of the House of peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo said on his part all stakeholders must play their part if the new curriculum is to be successfully implemented.