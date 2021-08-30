Ethiopian, Boeing Sign MoU to Position Ethiopia as Africa’s Aviation Hub

Addis Ababa August 30/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on positioning Ethiopia as an aviation hub for Africa.

Building on the two parties’ seventy years of shared history in aviation, the MoU aims at positioning Ethiopia as Africa’s aviation hub – “Ethiopia for Africa”, according a press release issued by the Ethiopian Airlines.

Boeing has recognized Ethiopian as a global aviation leader in the continent the press release said, adding the MoU is indicative of Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines interest to establish a mutually beneficial world class aviation partnership.

To realize their shared vision, Ethiopian and Boeing have agreed to work in partnership in four areas of strategic collaboration namely: Industrial Development, Advanced Aviation Training, Educational Partnership, and Leadership Development in a span of three years.

To this effect, joint multidisciplinary teams have been established to implement the strategic partnership and important milestones have already been registered.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde GebreMariam said, “I am very much thrilled not only to sign this historic MoU with our long-standing aviation partner, Boeing but also to the implementation of milestones. We have been working in collaboration with Boeing on different large-scale projects in aviation for more than 70 years to serve the continent of Africa and this partnership expands and builds our capability in multiple fields.”

The MoU will successfully attain its goal of positioning Ethiopia as the continent’s aviation hub he said, adding “We highly value the critical role of our American partner companies in accomplishing our goals and we will continue to work with key American aviation players like Boeing, GE, Pratt and Whitney and Collins Aerospace etc… in our journey towards excellence in aviation.”

Ethiopian and Boeing desire Ethiopian Aviation Academy to be recognized as a global standard for aviation training.

Boeing is committed to developing Ethiopia’s manufacturing capability and aftermarket aviation service.

They will collaborate with highly qualified educational institutions and aviation industry partners to create specialized learning and development programs to meet workforce demands.

Boeing and Ethiopian will also work together to develop current and future generations of leaders in Ethiopia for Africa.