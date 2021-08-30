Ethiopia Participates at “ Art Conservation Program in Ethiopia” in Brussels

Addis Ababa August 30/2021 (ENA) The Embassy of Ethiopia in Belgium participated at “ Art Conservation Program in Ethiopia” held in Brussels.

The aim of the event was to create a cooperation link between Ethiopia and Belgium in Art Conservation education in collaboration with Higher learning educational institutions from both sides.

The event was organized by a Belgian of Ethiopian origin and an art conservator, Naomi Meulemans in Antwerp, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Brussels.

On the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium Hirut Zemene made a statement acquainting the participants to art and cultural heritages of Ethiopia and the longstanding relation and cooperation that exist between the two countries.

The ambassador further expressed appreciation for the initiative taken by Naomi Meulemans.

She also expressed the embassy’s readiness to facilitate and support this kind of cooperation initiatives.