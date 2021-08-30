Over 1.4 Mil Students Out of School in Tigray Due to Terrorist TPLF’s Provocative Acts

Addis Ababa August 30/2021 (ENA) More than 1.4 million students in Tigray region are out of school due to the destructive activities of the terrorist TPLF, according to Minister of Education, Dr. Getahun Mekuria.

The Minister made the remark in his opening speech delivered at the 30th National General Education Sector Conference that was kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

During the occasion, he disclosed that 1.4 million students are out of school and 48,000 teachers forced to be idle due to the continued provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF group.

Furthermore, the terrorist group have destroyed several education facilities and other infrastructures in Amhara and Afar regional states too, he added.

According to the Minister, the sector, which had already been affected by COIVD-19 pandemic, is currently in a critical condition due to TPLF’s distractive activities in the regions.

he further indicated that the destructive activities of the group have so far damaged billions of Birr worth resources of the education sector.

In Amhara region alone the terrorist TPLF destroyed 140 schools and two colleges in a month alone.

He also stated that in Afar region 455 schools have been fully or partially destroyed.

The terrorist TPLF has continued recruiting and deploying children to the war fronts, the minister added.

Ministers and other senior government officials, including Speaker of House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chafo have been attending the Conference.

The two-day Conference will discuss on various issues of the education sector focusing on the ongoing reform underway in the sector.