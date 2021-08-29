PM Abiy, President Museveni Hold Discussion on Bilateral Ties

August 29, 2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and on regional issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Abiy and his delegation arrived in Kampala, Uganda earlier this morning.

The two leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and on regional issues of mutual concern.

“My appreciation to President Yoweri Museveni for a warm welcome to Uganda and important deliberations on various bilateral and regional issues. I look forward to meeting again soon,” PM Abiy twitted.

