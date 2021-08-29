Ethiopians in Israel Vow to Support Government’s Effort to Protect National Sovereignty

August 29/2021(ENA) Members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in Israel have vowed to provide the necessary support to the government and Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in their efforts to thwart the ongoing provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF and ensure the national sovereignty of the country.

The Ethiopians made the remark during a virtual meeting organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Israel.

During the occasion, the participants have discussed on ways as to how they can contribute to the campaign being carried out by the government and people of Ethiopia avert the current challenges that the country is facing.

The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Director General, Selamawit Dawit appreciated the supports being provided by the diaspora to the government and people of Ethiopia, calling for enhanced contribution to successfully end the evil acts of the terrorist TPLF and its foreign collaborators to dismantle the nation.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel, Alemu Reta on his part said the Ethiopian diaspora in Israel, like other fellow Ethiopians, are actively engaged in the fight against the conspiracy orchestrated by the group to destabilizing Ethiopia.

He pointed out that Bete-Israel community members and Ethiopians at large have been providing financial and moral supports to ENDF and victims of the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF.

The Ethiopians in Israel have also been engaged in countering the fake propaganda of the group by exposing the reality to the international community, he added.

Members of the diaspora community during the occasion positively responded to the national call made by the Ethiopian government to fight against internal and external enemies to ensure the unity and national sovereignty of Ethiopia.

They pledged to stand with the government and people of Ethiopia as well as ENDF to successfully thwart the ill intention of TPLF, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

