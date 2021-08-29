Green Legacy Initiative Prevents Danger of Siltation on Dams including GERD: Dr. Sileshi

August 29, 2021 (ENA) The successful implementation of Green Legacy Initiative will significantly contribute to prevent the danger of siltation on the various dams in Ethiopia including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Sileshi Bekele said.

The minister made the remark today during a planting seedling event carried out in Bishoftu town of Oromia region in the presence of government officials, renowned artists, athletes and other prominent figures.

During the occasion, Dr. Sileshi said the initiative being implemented since 2019 will sustainably curb challenges of siltation on the nation’s dams apart from its contribution to enhance environmental protection and maintaining natural ecosystem of the country and beyond.

Covering the nation with vegetation would enable us protect environmental degradation that is vital for the prosperity of the country.

He encouraged the efforts being undertaken by the Ethiopians across the nation to protect the environment and conserve wild life resources of the country by preventing the degradation of forests.

The Minister pointed out that during this year’s green legacy campaign, large amount of indigenous seedlings including have been planted in all parts of the country including plants to be used for food.

Ethiopia plans to plant 6 billion seedlings throughout the county this rainy season.

Some 1 billion seedlings have also been planned to be planted in neighboring countries.