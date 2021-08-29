Uganda Expresses Readiness to Undertake Green Legacy Project

August 29,2021 (ENA) Uganda National Forest Authority Executive Director, Tom Okello expressed his country’s readiness to successfully execute the Green Legacy Project started by Ethiopia.

Implementation of the Green Legacy project will take place in Uganda starting from October, 2021, it was learned.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda, Alemtsehay Meseret and Tom Okello Executive Director of Uganda National Forest Authority discussed on ways of replicating the good experience of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy project accomplishment.

Ambassador Alemtsehay briefed him that the Green Legacy initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to plant 20 billion seedlings in consecutive four years since 2019.

Works are underway to replicate this project to neighboring countries, she stated, and added that Ethiopia is ready to share its experience and various types of seedlings to Uganda.

Uganda National Forest Authority Executive Director, Tom Okello said on his part that the project will have paramount significance to the environmental protection and maintaining natural ecosystem of the Nile River riparian countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.