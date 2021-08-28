Ethiopia, Kenya to Cooperate in Tourism Sector

Addis Ababa August 28/2013 (ENA) Ethiopia and Kenya have expressed their interest to work in collaboration in the tourism sector, specifically in promoting tourist attraction sites.

Kenyan Tourism and Hospitality delegation composed of tour operators, celebrities, and media is on a four-day visit to Ethiopia.

Members of the delegation told ENA today that Kenya and Ethiopia have the potential that enables them to work in cooperation in the tourism sector.

Ethio-Kenya Friendship Association Chairman and former Mayor of Nairobi, Professor Nathan Kahara said the association has been working to foster friendship between the two countries and promote peace and business links among the people.

He stressed that Ethiopia, with the highest livestock population in Africa, the origin of Coffee Arabica and several natural and historical tourist attraction sites as well as beautiful people, could be one of the best tourist destinations.

“Whenever we go, the two nation’s people are together. That is why we are encouraging them to do business cooperatively and to become very close as much as they can,” Professor Kahara he added.

According to him, Kenyans and Ethiopians are close in business, development and both are blessed in sports. “They don’t compete each other, rather they are complementary.”

Ethiopian Tourism CEO, Sileshi Girma said on his part that the two nations are strongly tied in history and diplomacy, among others.

He underscored that the two nations could work cooperatively in the sector.

The CEO pointed out that Ethiopia is more than ready to welcome tourists as it has got Safe Travels Stamp from World Tourism Organization.