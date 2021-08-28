Countries in Solidarity with Ethiopia at UNSC Have Special Place in History: Scholars

Addis Ababa August 28/2013 (ENA) The countries that have shown their support and solidarity to Ethiopia at the UN Security Council meeting will have a special place in history, according to scholars.

Some Western countries repeatedly table the internal issue of Ethiopia for discussion at the UN Security Council because they want a puppet government that serves their interest, they noted.

Law lecturer at Debark University, Mequanint Dube said the Westerners, which least care for the interest of Ethiopians, are tirelessly working for the formation of a subservient government that takes their order.

These countries always try to pressurize Ethiopia when they feel the terrorist TPLF is on the verge of elimination by using the UNSC as a weapon to put pressure on the country. They are even trying to impose sanctions, he added.

Countries like China, Russia and India, among others, have been standing alongside Ethiopia in line with international law, which could be taken as a historic move by those countries.

For Sileshi Walelign, a Law lecturer at same university, some Western countries are making the internal affairs of Ethiopia as the main agenda of UNSC because they want a subservient and puppet government in the country.

Citing their success in deliberate destroying Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Yemen, he said they are also working to repeat similar tactics to disintegrate Ethiopia by organizing terrorist groups.

According to the scholar, the meddling of the Security Council that has never discussed the issue of Sudan’s invasion of Ethiopia in the internal affairs of the country by using the pretext of humanitarian aid is disgraceful.

Gondar University Political Science lecturer, Andargachew Tesfahun said it is clear that the interest of some of the Western countries is to establish a government that can take orders and guarantee their interests.

The Horn of Africa is a strategic region for the powerful nations, he stated, adding that governments therefore want a government they can easily manipulate and control the region which is the main route of transporting over 40 percent goods via Red Sea.

Since they have found the ruling party not compliant with this, they are working day and night to bring back the terrorist TPLF into power, Andargachew noted.

Countries that have shown solidarity and support to the government and people of Ethiopia will have a special place in history for their unwavering support in times of difficulty.