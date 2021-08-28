“No people or Gov’t Negotiates on Sovereignty, Unity of Ethiopia”: Tigray Interim Admin. CEO

Addis Ababa August 28/2021 (ENA) There are no people or government that negotiates on the sovereignty and unity of Ethiopia, Tigray Interim Administration CEO Abraham Belay said.

In the effort to challenge the sovereignty and national unity of Ethiopia, internal and external forces have been using anti-people groups such as the terrorist TPLF.

It is impossible to tolerate foreign forces that want to interfere in the affairs of the country and dictate terms against the sovereignty and unity of Ethiopia, he added.

In their efforts to challenge the country’s sovereignty and unity, internal and external forces are using anti-people groups such as the terrorist TPLF.

“No force should be given the chance to rule the country by force and destabilize the country,” he said, adding that “we cannot accept while alive any force to change a government.”

The CEO explained that these forces have realized this stand of the government. “Forces that do not want the unity and development of Ethiopians always want to see us in conflict and chaos.”

In this regard, forces which observe that Ethiopia is on the right path of development and the reform government does not negotiate with any force that uses force against the sovereignty of the country are tirelessly working for destruction, he explained.

One of the issues that constantly challenged the country is the destructive mission of internal forces, Abraham said, noting that the terrorist TPLF which has never cared for the people is a manifestation of this.

The CEO revealed that it is not uncommon for countries that support this terrorist group, both at home and abroad, to try to create influence in terms of finding a puppet government.

The group has betrayed the people and the country by attacking the respected and popular National Defense Force.

He said efforts to stop the terrorist group from destroying the country and to destroy it forever will continue strengthened through cooperation.

It is to be recalled that at a meeting the UN Security Council held yesterday, China, Russia and India expressed solidarity with Ethiopia noting that the country can solve its internal problems on its own.