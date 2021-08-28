Kenyan Tourism Delegation is in Addis Ababa A Working Visit

Adds Ababa August 28/2021 (ENA) Kenyan Tourism business delegation arrived in Addis Ababa for a four days working visit to Ethiopia.

The delegation comprised of various tourism sector business people is expected to visit several tourism attractions located in Addis Ababa, Harar, Diredawa and other parts of Ethiopia.

The objective of the visit is to share experiences with Ethiopian counterpart with a view to help the advancement of the sector in Ethiopia.

The delegation is also expected to discuss with tourism sector business community in Ethiopia and pertinent government official on ways to enhance collaboration to the development of the sector.