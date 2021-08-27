DPM & FM Demeke Holds Phone Talks With Indian Foreign Affairs Minster

Addis Ababa August 27/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held a phone discussion with Foreign Affairs Minister of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today.

During the discussion, Demeke appreciated India’s principled stance in supporting Ethiopia’s genuine cause during yesterday’s UNSC meeting on current situation of the country.

“I had a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. SJaishankar where I thanked India’s principled stance in supporting our genuine cause during yesterday’s UNSC meeting on Ethiopia.”

The two sides also exchanged views to cement the age-old bilateral ties between Ethiopia and India.

“We also noted the need to strengthening bilateral ties b/n our countries,” Demeke twitted.

The Indian Foreign Minister for his part stated that India opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

He said that India supported Ethiopia for it believes in the fact that the country is capable of addressing its internal problems by its own.

Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, T. S. Tirumurti said during UNSC meeting on Thursday that India reiterates strong commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Ethiopia.