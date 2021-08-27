PM Abiy Participates G20 Compact with Africa Conference

Addis Ababa August 27/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed participated virtually in the G20 Compact with Africa Conference convened by German Chancellor Angela Merkel this afternoon.

Under the title “Framework Conditions for Business and Investment”, the conference focused on how to drive forward the framework conditions for more business and investment opportunities in Compact countries.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed explained the progress of Ethiopia’s homegrown economic reforms through which macroeconomic, structural and sectoral reforms have been put into place to create a conducive investment climate.