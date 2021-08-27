China Donates 200,000 Dozes of COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopian Ministry of Defense

August 27/2021(ENA)Defense Ministry of China has donated 200,000 doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to its Ethiopian counterpart today.

Speaking at the handover ceremony here, Chinese military attaché in Ethiopia Colonel Hong Zhang reaffirmed China’s continued support for Ethiopia.

Commander of Torhayloch Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, Brigadier General Dr. Hailu Endashaw appreciated China for its support.

Defense Health Development and Disease Prevention Division Head at the Ethiopian National Defense Force, Colonel Dr. Alemu Tike said the vaccine donation will help immunize more than 100,000 members of the defense force against Coronavirus.