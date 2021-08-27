Ambassador Taye Called on Int’l Community to Put Pressure on Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa August 27/2021 (ENA) The Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie urged the international community to put pressure on the lawless TPLF.

Addressing the meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, the Permanent Representative said internal and external sponsors to this terrorist group has to be condemned refutably and in a strongest term.

“As to the international community, we ask you to remove the actual and perceived support emanating from your side that this group feeds off. It has to only comply the requirement set by the government and free the people of Tigray from it’s egoistically grip,” he noted.

Noting that the terrorist TPLF has continued atrocious crimes against civilians in Amhara and Afar Regional states, Taye said global community should pressurize the terrorist TPLF in order to abandon preparation for further escalation and abide by the laws of the country.

When explaining the current state of affairs in Ethiopia that did not transpire overnight, the Permanent Representative said they were in the making before the TPLF unleash attack on the northern command of ENDF in the dark of November 4/2020.

During era in power, the TPLF faced resistance at every turn in all corners of Ethiopia, the ambassador recalled.

“We must recall that it was sustained popular protest that uproot from the political power in 2018. That was ushering and promising a political transition. In this regard, TPLF was dispelled not only from power but also from the heart and minds of the Ethiopian people due to the non-evolving and destructive ideology it seeks to preserve in the Ethiopian body politic.”

TPLF members as the political elites stand vanguard for division over unity, oligarchy over equal opportunity and favoritism over merit, Taye explained.

Despite numerous provocations, Ambassador Taye further indicated the Ethiopian government exercised maximum restraint until the group attacked and looted the army.

“Over the past nine months, the government sought to uphold, the TPLF refused disarm and surrender to law enforcement authorities doubling down on its destructive agenda.”

However, he revealed that TPLF is advancing its encroachment to the other regional states and misinformation has been dominating the global scene against the Ethiopian government.

Taye underlined that any undue foreign interference in nation’s internal affairs isn’t appreciated by a soul in the country.