CARE Ethiopia to Launch 225 Mln Project that benefits over 10,000 people

Addis Ababa August 27/2013 (ENA) CARE Ethiopia is about to launch a 225 million project on Monday that enables 10, 300 individuals to find new ways of generating income instead of exploiting their young age children to labor so that they can remain in school.

According to a statement from CARE Ethiopia, the project will support vulnerable households to stop sending their children to labor at a young age exposing them to several abuses.

The Project is expected to help children to remain in school by finding ways of income generation to the 10, 300 individuals.

CARE Ethiopia, which works with relevant actors to provide financial and technical supports, expressed commitment to work with relevant government officials to improve child labor policies and laws.

“without robust child labor policy, enforcing preventive mechanisms against child labor will be nearly impossible. That is why we intend to create and provide the necessary financial and technical support to multi-stakeholder platform that conducts policy reviews,” CARE Ethiopia Deputy Country Director Caitlin Gogin said.

CARE Ethiopia will hold official signing ceremony for the launching of the project with officials of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and Ministry of Women, Children and Youth next week.