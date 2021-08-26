No Ground to Peacefully Deal, Negotiate with Terrorist TPLF, Say Scholars

Addis Ababa August 26/2021 (ENA) Though some members of the international community and TPLF supporters are urging the federal government to come to the round table for discussion with the group, there is no legal and moral ground to deal peacefully with the terrorist group, scholars stressed.

The scholars told ENA that dealing with the terrorist TPLF would only give the group time to destabilize the country, and it should never be accepted.

Jimma University Environmental and Health Science Department Head, Seblework Mekonen said negotiation with the terrorist TPLF is not morally right as the hidden agenda of the group is weakening and destabilizing the country.

She recalled that the group humiliated and rejected the peace initiative groups that traveled to the regional capital to reconcile the conflicting interests between the group and federal government before the terrorist group attacked the Northern Command of the National Defense Force.

Hence, negotiating with such a group is unfair and would undermine the ongoing military operation over the destructive group. Only destroying it could bring a lasting solution to the country, she pointed out.

“I don’t think negotiation with the group would bring lasting solution. Because all the peace efforts made had failed. Negotiation after they attacked our National Defense Force is unacceptable. In my opinion, the group would disintegrate the country, if allowed to survive in the name of negotiation,’’ the scholar stated.

The negotiation being orchestrated by some members of the international community and supporters of the group are only cover to weaken the country, Seblework noted.

Adama Science and Technology University Chemical Engineering Department Lecturer and Center of Excellence Dean, Alemu Gonfa said one cannot seat with a group designated as terrorist organization.

Moreover, the atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF are tangible evidences that the group is determined to perpetrate crimes and disintegrate the country, he added.

“Since the TPLF group is a terrorist force practically committing terrorist acts, negotiation and mediation shouldn’t be considered in dealing with the group. The war it waged on other regions and the atrocities being committed by the group confirm that it is indeed a terrorist. You have no ground to deal with this group peacefully,” Alemu said.

According to the dean, supporting the National Defense Force and the law enforcement operation is the way out for lasting solution and to restore peace in the country.

Civil Service University Urban Planning Department Head, Daniel Lirebo said on his part peaceful dealings with the terrorist TPLF group should not be accepted as the government had exerted all efforts to solve the problem peacefully with the group before the war opened.

He suggested that the federal government strengthen its law enforcement operation to remove the terrorist group and stop the atrocities being committed by the group.

The department head underlined that “the military operation needs to be strengthened to stop the terrorist act. Many people have been killed, displaced and exposed to hunger due to the invasion (on neighboring regional states) by the group. Scholars need to support the ongoing operation in providing knowledge based recommendation, financially and materially. The ideology of TPLF must be defeated and rooted out.”