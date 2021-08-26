Pres. Kiir Commends Ethiopia’s Effort to Safeguard Constitutional Order

Addis Ababa August 26/2021 (ENA) The president of South Sudan, Salva Kirr has appreciated the government of Ethiopia for its efforts to safeguard the constitutional order of the country.

President Salva Kiir and his delegation concluded their official visit to Ethiopia this afternoon.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Salva Kirr have discussed on way of strengthening bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual concern.

In her press briefing today, Prime Minister Office Press Secretary, Billene Seyoum said the focus of the visit was to discuss key bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

The two leaders have discussed on boosting economic ties and joint infrastructure development to further facilitate the economic ties.

Prime Minister Abiy briefed President Salva Kiir and delegation on the current issues in the country including positive economic performance of key sectors despite the many challenges that Ethiopia has been facing including COVID-19, she added.

President Salva Kiir and his delegation congratulated the prime minister and government of Ethiopia for peaceful conclusion of the 6th National elections.

He also commended the successful second filling of the GERD and affirmed that South Sudan continues to attach great importance to the relations with Ethiopia.

He condemned the attacks orchestrated by TPLF on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force which initiated armed conflict.

Furthermore, the president appreciated government’s efforts to safeguard the constitutional order in Ethiopia highlighting the importance of non-interference by external parties in Ethiopia’s current domestic challenges.