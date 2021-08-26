Some 112,000 People in Afar Region Displaced Due to Terrorist TPLF’s Attack

Addis Ababa August 26/2021 (ENA) The number of people displaced due to the invasion carried out by the terrorist TPLF in Afar region has reached more than 112,000, Afar Regional State Disaster Preparedness and Food Security Coordination Office announced.

Emergency Response Director at the office, Aidahis Yasin told ENA today that the terrorist TPLF has carried out attacks on five woredas of the region.

The number of people being displaced from the stated woredas due to the ongoing attacks orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF has been alarmingly increasing, he said.

Currently, the number of displaced has reached more than 112,000; the Director said adding that the displaced in Berhayle woreda due to the recent attack by the group is expected to increase.

According to him, the displaced have now been sheltered in nine temporary locations.

Some 76,000 displaced people have now been provided with the necessary humanitarian assistance, he said adding that efforts are also being carried out to reach the remaining.

The displaced told ENA that the humanitarian aid being provided to them is not adequate.

The number of people displaced by the continued terrorist TPLF group who sheltered in Chifera woreda of Afar Regional state alone has exceeded 20,000.

According to government data, more than 500,000 people have been displaced due to the attacks conducted by the terrorist group in Afar and Amhara.