Deputy Premier Reaffirms Gov’t Commitment to Humanitarian Issues, Exposes TPLF Atrocities

Addis Ababa August 26/2021 (ENA) The meeting of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen with leaders of humanitarian agencies and stakeholders operating in Ethiopia yesterday was aimed at reaffirming Ethiopia’s commitment to humanitarian issues and briefing them about the damages of the destructive actions of TPLF.

Briefing the media today, MoFA Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the TPLF clique carried out mass killings and looting of government and private properties in the two regions.

The recent attacks of the terrorist group TPLF have affected the lives of millions in Afar and Amhara regions.

The spokesperson said Demeke explained how the government of Ethiopia has been taking humanitarian support to the Tigray region seriously and facilitating all the necessary support to humanitarian actors, despite the unwarranted invasion of the terrorist group against Amhara and Afar regions.

On the occasion, he stressed that the terrorist TPLF has been involved in mass killings and looting of government and private properties in the stated regions, derailing all the government efforts to create peace through the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

The destructive actions of the irresponsible TPLF have affected the lives millions in the Afar and Amhara regions, displacing about 500,000 people, it was noted.

TPLF’s deliberate looting and shooting of farm animals in the two regions has left many farmers vulnerable and made them dependent on government handouts, Spokesperson Dina stated.

He said the deputy prime minister urged the international community to take the newly affected people in the two regions into consideration for humanitarian support and to officially condemn the unhelpful and destructive acts of the invading force.

However, it was emphasized that the relief supplies should be aligned with the national security of the nation and humanitarian agencies urged to encourage their workers to observe the laws and regulations governing relief supplies.

Participants of the meeting appreciated the briefing and further deliberated on the importance of cooperation by various stakeholders in addressing the humanitarian needs of the affected people in Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions, it was learned.