Terrorist TPLF Must Be Uprooted to Bring Lasting Solution to Tigray: Interim Administration CEO

Addis Ababa August 26/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF must be uprooted to bring a lasting peace in the region and extricate the people of Tigray from misery, Tigray Interim Administration CEO Abraham Belay said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA the Chief Executive Officer said the terrorist TPLF is a criminal group that has betrayed the people of Tigray and put them under suffering.

“I believe that most of our people want to see this criminal group uprooted. I don’t think that there are Tigrayans who really want to see this force in Tigray,” he noted.

According to him, the group lives only for its own benefits, not for the benefit of the people.

Most importantly, it is an organization that attacked the national defense force which protected and supported the people and the region for the past several years. This clearly demonstrate its betrayal of the people of Tigray and also the rest of Ethiopia.

“The atrocities committed by the TPLF terrorist group have been rampant and now it is waging war against all the brotherly people in neighboring regions. This force is adding misery to the suffering of the people of Tigray. The end result is not only evil, but also perpetuation of suffering.”

The CEO pointed out that the people of Tigray want to hold the terrorist group accountable as there is no other worse enemy to the people of Tigray than the terrorist TPLF.

“In the last 50 years, the TPLF killed and massacred members of new parties that emerged in Tigray. It claimed that it is the sole representative of the people of Tigray. This is a process that has been going on since its inception. It was the TPLF that destroyed a group of scholars who came up with many new ideas. Even after it came to power, the terrorist group did not allow a person or group with different agenda and ideas. They cannot operate in Tigray,” Abraham elaborated.

Speaking about the silence of the international community upon witnessing the atrocities committed by the group, the CEO said they are working to meet their hidden agenda instead of accepting the reality on the ground.

According to him, the international community has failed to recognize the rehabilitation efforts made by the federal government and the establishment of an interim administration to save the people of Tigray.

The international community chose to give deaf ear when we worked to bring aid to our people, he stated, adding that now they cannot say anything when the people are in worse situation.

“This is the time our people need support from the international community. Children are fed drug and forced to serve as soldiers. If they (the international community) do not begin to see the truth on the ground and cannot stop it, it is unthinkable that the international community will stand up for the people of Tigray. It stands for its own agenda.”

There is a need for the international community to denounce the reprehensible acts of the terrorist TPLF and show their solidarity to the civilians who have been affected and displaced by the attacks and provide the much needed humanitarian assistance.