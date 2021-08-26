President of South Sudan Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Visit

Addis Abba August 26/2021 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for an official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, the President was received by Minister of Peace Muffriat Kamil and Minister of Defense Kena Yadeta.

During his stay in Ethiopia, President Salva Kiir is expected to hold bilateral talks with various senior government officials.

Officials from the sisterly countries have in the past few years been vowing to deepen bilateral relations and expressing commitment to tighten economic ties, particularly infrastructure, trade and investment.