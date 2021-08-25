Scholars Urged to Strengthen Engagements in Transforming Ethiopia’s Political Economy

Addis Ababa, August 25/2021 (ENA) Scholars were urged today to strengthen their engagements in the political economy of the country as their role is crucial to maintain the unity and integrity of Ethiopia.



A panel discussion aimed at promoting the role of scholars in nation building and current national challenges of the country was held under the title “Roles of Scholars in Nation Building.’’

Speaking at the panel, Science and Higher Education Minister Samuel Urkato said scholars have great responsibility in transforming the integrity, unity and sovereignty of Ethiopia to the next generation through promoting their engagements in political economy and nation building.

The minister, who noted that Ethiopia is at a critical juncture, added that the support and enhanced collaboration of scholars with the government is crucial to maintain the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He urged scholars to enhance their engagements by creating awareness among the community and mobilizing them to expose conspiracies against the country, speak the truth, and fight the propaganda of enemies.

Ethiopian Teachers Association President, Yohannes Benti said on his part scholars are expected to play a leading role in the effort to rescue the country from crisis.

Scholars cannot be neutral when the country is facing challenges of survival, he noted, stressing that the Ethiopian Teachers Association will continue struggling against anti-peace elements that try to destabilize the country.

The terrorist TPLF has committed atrocities on students, teachers and destroyed public institutions, the president revealed.

Thus, the association will continue supporting the National Defense Force materially and financially in its endeavor to see the terrorist TPLF group and its collaborators removed.

The panel discussion was organized by Ministry of Science and Higher Education and Ethiopian Teachers Association.