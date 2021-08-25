Ethiopians, Eritreans in Paris Condemn Terrorist TPLF for Violations of Human Rights in Regions

Addis Ababa, August 25/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian and Eritrean communities in Paris have held a rally in support of the Ethiopian Defense Force and condemned the TPLF for instigating mass killings of civilians, displacement and gross violations of human rights in Afar, Amhara, and Benishangul-Gumuz regional states.



The demonstrators condemned the terrorist TPLF for invading the neighboring regions and causing massive suffering on civilians.

They also called on the international community to condemn the terrorist group for rejecting the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government urged the Western countries to refrain from putting unnecessary pressures on Ethiopia.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopian and Eritrean demonstrators came out to express their unflinching support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

They have expressed their resolve to continue standing alongside the Ethiopian National Defense Force.