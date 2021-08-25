Nearly 500,000 People Displaced in Ahmara Region Due to Terrorist TPLF’s Attack

Addis Abba August 25/2021 Nearly half a million people have been displaced in Amhara region alone due to the war being waged by the terrorist TPLF, according to Amhara Region Disaster Prevention, Food Security and Special Support areas Coordination Commission.

The Commission has also expressed its disappointment over international humanitarian organizations for not showing interest to provide support to the more than 700,000 safety net beneficiaries located in areas where the terrorist group has carried out invasion.

The Commissioner Zelalem Lijalem told journalists on Tuesday that the war being waged by the terrorist group in Amhara region has been exposing the residents to various social and economic crises including displacement.

However, the region is working to address the challenges of the displaced by establishing a committee in Dassie and Gondar cities.

According to him, the Commission is distributing over 30,000 quintals of food to the displaced.

This food assistance was obtained from regional and federal governments, he said.

He furthermore stated that, the communities, where the displaced are sheltered, have also been supporting the victims by providing food, clothing and shelter.

According to the Commissioner, most social and economic activities including market places have been disrupted due to the heinous provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF.

As a result of this, the distribution of food aid to safety net beneficiaries and others, who wait food handouts on daily basis, has completely been stopped, he added.

Huge economic and social crisis have been looming in areas invaded by the terrorist group, the commissioner pointed out.

Though there is adequate food in the region, it is currently difficult to reach the more than 700,000 beneficiaries of the safety net in areas occupied by the terrorist TPLF’s invasion, according to Zelalem.

He called on the international community to provide the necessary support to the people whose lives are dependent on safety net programs, urging the organizations to uphold the principle of neutrality.

The commissioner has also stressed the need to design a strategy with a view to mobilize resources to help the growing number of the displaced people.