Peace Minister Confers with EU Special Representative for Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa August 25/2021 (ENA) Minister of Peace, Muferihat Kamil received on Tuesday the European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber.

According to Ministry of Peace, the two discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, and current affairs in Ethiopia.

During the occasion, Muferihat commended the EU’s generous support to Ethiopia’s development efforts on multiple fronts.

Annette Weber reiterated that the EU is keen on working closely with the Ethiopian Government to further strengthen the longstanding development cooperation and diplomatic relations.