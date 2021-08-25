Nile Upstream Riparian States Stress Need to Jointly Invest in Cross-border Resources

Addis Ababa August 25/2021 (ENA) Ambassadors of the Upstream Riparian States of the Nile Basin in Ethiopia stressed the need to enhance cooperation to jointly invest in cross-border resources.

The ambassadors made the remark during their conversation they held with Foreign Affairs State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the State Minister reiterated Ethiopia’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to having a fair and equitable utilization of the waters of the Nile River with close consultations with riparian countries.

In this regard, he appreciated the riparian countries that have signed and ratified the Comprehensive Framework Agreement (CFA) and called on others to follow suit.

The ambassadors, on their part, said that cooperation is needed to jointly invest in cross-border resources and solve African problems through African initiatives, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Redwan also recalled Tunisia’s proposal which was submitted to the Security Council in support of Egypt and that was rightly rejected by the Council.

In this regard, the meeting noted that Tunisia’s ongoing preparation to submit its inappropriate request again to the Security Council would put all riparian countries in a difficult position that necessitates cooperation to reverse it.

Such an unhelpful move by an African state would only undermine the tripartite negotiation over the GERD and the upper riparian states should never accept it, the Ambassador concluded.