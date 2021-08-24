Tigrayan Ethiopians Movement Chairperson Calls for Int’l Community to Condemn Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa August 24/2021 (ENA) The international community needs to consider the atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF group and condemn the heinous acts, Vision Tegaru Ethiopians Movement Chairperson Lilay said.

Elders and scholars must speak out to embassies and the international community at large to counter the international pressure on Ethiopia.

Lilay told ENA that the international community has chosen to remain silent while the terrorist TPLF is waging large-scale invasion on Amhara and Afar regions.

Ironically, the international community started to call for ceasefire when the special forces and militia started defending themselves, he noted.

According to the chairperson, there is in fact no good reason for the international community to support the TPLF which was designated as a terrorist group and killed hundreds of thousand Tigrayans because of their inclination to different political attitudes.

Lilay pointed out that the right thing to do for Ethiopians is to keep the international community informed as long as the truth is in their hands.

“All regions should send elders to contact each embassy and file complaint with the UN Offices here in the capital city. We need to be able to get Africans on our side. We have to call on all black people and all Asians. At the same time, large-scale social media campaigns should be carried out on a regular basis. It would then be easy to change the mind set of the international community.”

He disclosed that one might find hundreds of mass graves in rural parts of Tigray. Unfortunately, members of the international community do not want to go and investigate, instead they prefer to listen to what advocacy groups say.

“We Tigrayans have never seen such an enemy in our history. This organization (TPLF) does not represent the people of Tigray at all, but a provincial clique under the guise of representing the people of Tigray.”

The chairperson underscored that Ethiopians must stand together in support of the federal government and inform the international community about the reality on the ground.

He also stated that the federal government must resist the uncalled for pressure of the West as this is not the time to meddle in the internal affairs of the country and twist arm.