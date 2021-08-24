Desperate TPLF Burning Down Houses of Farmers, Killing Livestock in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa August 24/2021 (ENA) The desperate TPLF group, in addition to the atrocities it has been committing in the North Wollo Zone of Amhara region, is burning down houses of farmers and killing livestock, residents revealed.

A resident of Mersa town in the zone, Shimelis Dessalegn, told ENA that the terrorist group is committing atrocities against innocent civilians.

Frustrated by the defeat they suffered on the hands of the youth and the National Defense Force, the terrorist group resorted to burning houses of farmers and killing livestock, he stated.

“I have seen 59 houses burnt down and many domestic animals killed by the terrorist group in rural kebeles outside Mersa town,” he said, adding that “we have to destroy the group and save the people from suffering.”

The other resident in Habru Woreda, Yimam Mohammed said even farmers are paying sacrifice to prevent the terrorist group from entering the area.

However, the terrorist are not only massacring civilians with heavy weapons, killing and eating oxen used by farmers to plow but also killing the remaining livestock and burning houses, Yimam pointed out.

“ We are nevertheless more than ready to fight against this terrorist group and not just support the defense force but also support suffering civilians and stop the dream of the group to destabilize the country from being realized. This will not succeed and we will defeat them,” he stressed.

A youth resident of Mersa, Ibrahim Yassin said the terrorist group not only kills the youth wherever they go, but also kidnap and force them to engage in the war.

“The hidden plot of the group is to rob the Amhara, massacre and create civil strife and disintegrate Ethiopia,” he said, stressing the need for continued integrated struggle of the public and the government.

The terrorist TPLF group, which rejected the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government, has escalated the war into Amhara and Afar regions killing, displacing, looting properties, destroying hospitals, health centers and other infrastructure on its destructive path.

All Ethiopians are expressing their solidarity and support for the ongoing struggle to thwart the terrorist mission of TPLF and wipe out the group.