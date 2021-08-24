Tigrayans Vow to Fight TPLF, Stop Atrocities on Tigray People

Addis Ababa August 24/2021 (ENA) Tigrayans residing in Addis Ababa vowed to fight the terrorist TPLF group and stop the atrocities perpetrated against the people of Tigray.

Speaking to ENA, Dawit Mussie, one of the Tigrayan residents, stressed the need to abolish the terrorist group and relieve the people of Tigray from the scourge.

Tigrayans would of course take the lead to liberate themselves from the terrorist group, he added.

“Even if the nation is engaged in getting rid of the clique, it is basically the responsibility of Tigrayans to fight and remove the cancer. We have to abolish this force once and for all.”

The people of Tigray have been expressing their clear stance against the terrorist and destructive TPLF on different occasions, Dawit said, adding that the goal of the group is to grab power at any cost.

The other inhabitant, Teka Abay said the terroristic and destructive acts of TPLF have been devastating for the people of Tigray since the group recruits child soldiers and other civilians to use them as cannon fodder to achieve its satanic goal.

Tigrayans have no enemy other than the terrorist TPLF group, he noted, urging Tigrayns to strongly condemn the atrocities perpetrated by the group that doesn’t represent them.

“The TPLF group has been forcing the people of Tigray to engage in wars for decades. But now, it is enough! This should be stopped as many Tigrayans realize that the enemy of Tigrayans is TPLF,” he stated.

Like other fellow Ethiopians, Tigrayns want peace, development and democracy not war and devastation, Teka underscored.

Rahel Hailu on her part underlined that the terrorist group must be wiped out and peace restored.

“We have to permanently remove this caner to save the country and ensure the wellbeing of the people of Tigray,’’ she noted.

Rahel said that Tigrayns will fight the terrorist TPLF group alongside the National Defense Force, expose collaborators and donate blood to the injured.