PM Abiy Holds Phone Talks With Prime Minister of Israel

August 24/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held a phone discussion with the new Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett on Monday.

The leaders have exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues.

The two have also agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, PM Abiy twitted.

“Pleased to have talked to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on bilateral and multilateral issues. We have vowed to further strengthen cooperation between our two countries,” Abiy said.