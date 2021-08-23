Business Community Vow to Fight Against Economic Sabotages of Terrorist TPLF, Collaborators

Addis Ababa August 23/2021 (ENA) The business community engaged in manufacturing sector vow to fight against economic sabotages being orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF and its collaborators in Ethiopia.



Members of the business community made the remark today at a workshop organized by the Addis Ababa City Administration Industry Developement Bureau to discuss on current challenges of the economic sectors.

It was indicated at the workshop that the terrorist groups have been working to destabilize the economy by creating inflation, cost of living and other economic predicament in collaboration with allies inside the country and abroad as part of their ill intention of dismantling the country.

Addis Ababa City Administration Industry Developement Bureau Head, Efrem Gizaw said during the occasion that inflation of commodities and cost of life have been the critical challenges in the city due to the economic sabotages of the terrorist groups TPLF and some greedy businessmen.

According to him, all Ethiopians including the business community in the manufacturing sector have the obligation to support the ongoing measures being taken by the government to protect the sovereignty of the country by destroying the terrorists TPLF and Shene.

Particularly the business community engaged in manufacturing sector can play critical role in exposing sabotages being carried out by the terrorist group, the head pointed out.

He further called on the business community engaged in manufacturing sector to support the ongoing efforts of the government to prevent the economic sabotages.

Addis Ababa City Administration Trade and Development Bureau Head, Abdulfetah Yesuf on his part said the time needs strong collaboration of government and the business community to avert the ill intentions of the terrorist groups and their allies.

The participants of the workshop have also agreed to closely work in collaboration with the government to support in the fight against economic sabotages.