Residents of Adola, Gelemso Towns Condemn Terrorist TPLF, Shene

August 23/2021(ENA) The residents of Adola and Gelemso towns of Oromia region have condemned the ill intention alliance of terrorist TPLF and Shene that targeted to dismantle Ethiopia.

The Adola and surrounding environments in Guji Zone of the Oromia Region have strongly denounced the evil move of the terrorist groups to dismantle the country and expressed their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

The demonstrators vowed to fight and destroy the internal and external traitors in a more united and collaborative hands.

Citing that the Ethiopian National Defense Force is guardian of the country, they pledged to support its campaign in the fight against the enemies of the nation.

Similarly, residents of West Hararge Zone, Gelemso town said settling peace throughout the country is critical so as to mange a stable life and daily activities.

The residents strongly reiterated their commitment to continue their unwavering support to the ENDF until the terrorist groups destroyed from the country.

It is to be recalled that TPLF and Shene have been categorized as terrorist organizations by the government of Ethiopia following their continued evil actions in destabilizing the country.