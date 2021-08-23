Demonstrators Condemn Atrocities Committed on Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa, August 23/2021(ENA) Demonstrators in Addis Ababa condemned the inhuman treatment of Ethiopians including children and women in Saudi Arabia.

Residents of Addis Ababa and citizens who have recently repatriated from that country demanded the government of Saudi Arabia to stop the inhuman treatment in a rally they conducted in front of Saudi embassy in Addis Ababa.

The rally was organized to demand the government of Saudi Arabia stop the sufferings of Ethiopians and let the international community aware of the dire situation that the Ethiopians are facing in Saudi prisons.

The demonstrators condemned the bad treatment practiced by the Saudi security forces on Ethiopian citizens who are arbitrarily detained in that country.

Ethiopian citizens living in Saudi Arabia with and without legal credentials have been arbitrarily detained by security forces.

The Ethiopians are suffering from starvation, sexual harassment and other atrocities, the demonstrators who have just repatriated from Saudi Arabia recently said.

Even few of them are dead due to the inhumane treatment, according to the witnesses.

The measure being taken by Saudi security forces on Ethiopians is against international human rights conventions and the religion of Islam, they added.

The demonstrators have also expressed their solidarity with Ethiopian women, children and men in Saudi prisons.

Coordinator of the rally Binyam Getachew recalled that Prophet Mohammed sent his companions to live in Ethiopia with a belief that Ethiopians and their king are friendly to live peacefully.

However, Beniam said the atrocities being committed on Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia now doesn’t fit with this historical relationship of the two countries.

The government of Saudi has now been treating Ethiopians in that country harshly by disregarding this historical relationship, he added.

“Of the more than 50,000 Detainees, 3,000 are pregnant women and children. Many are not getting medical care, pregnant women and children are being dying. The government of Saudi Arabia is intensifying to hunting down Ethiopians, including those with legal documents targeting on their identity.”

“Robbery, rape and murder are being committed against Ethiopians,” he pointed out.

According to him, the way that Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia are being treated in that country is disturbing.

“The measures being taken by Saudi security forces on Ethiopian detainees are inhuman, very shocking and unacceptable that would drastically tarnish the long standing historical and friendly relations of Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.”

Appreciating the efforts being exerted by the Ethiopian government to repatriate its citizens from Saudi Arabia, Beniam stressed the need for enhanced actions to help Ethiopians trapped in Saudi prisons.