Company Secures over 6 ml USD from Export of Agricultural Products

Addis Ababa August 22/2021 (ENA) Biftu Baaha Oromia Share Company located in Dire Dawa City Administration of Ethiopia has secured over 6 million USD from export of agricultural products during the 2013 Ethiopian fiscal year.

Biftu Baaha Oromia Share Company today signed agreement with its Somalia partners to increase its exports to the country.

During the signing ceremony, Manager of the Share Company, Yasin Mohamed told ENA that the agreement will help increase its export magnitude by three fold to neighboring countries including Somalia.

According to him, the company will work to secure 18 million USD during the 2014 Ethiopian fiscal year.

Local farmers are working with the share company by directly supplying their agricultural products for export, he said.

Khat, Fruits and Vegetables are some of the agricultural products that the company has been exporting to the neighboring countries.