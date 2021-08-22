Many Children Left without Parents Due to Terrorist TPLF’s Massacre in Galicoma

Addis Ababa August 22/2021 (ENA) The massacre committed by the terrorist TPLF on civilians in Galicoma, Afar region has left many children without guardian.

Following the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government, the terrorist TPLF has continued its provocative acts on neighboring Afar and Amhara regional states.

According to reports, due to the continued attacks carried out by the terrorist TPLF, several civilians have been killed and many others displaced in Afar and Amhara regions.

Particularly in Afar region, the terrorist group have brutally killed more than 240 civilians including 107 children sheltered at Galicoma temporary camp in Fenti Resu locality.

Furthermore, some 89 women and 44 elders have also been massacred in the attack.

During the attack, many people were injured while the emergency aid which was stored for IDPs was completely burned by the terrorist group, residents of the area told ENA.

Umed Ibrahim, a Security Guard in the area said many children were left orphaned by the terrorist group’s atrocities.

Stating that the children are currently being sheltered in schools without parents, Umed said that the children are under severe psychological pressure at the moment.

The other resident of the, Habib Ibrahim said the terrorist group deliberately attacked civilians brutally.

This brutal act demonstrates the true nature of the group in addition to its intention to dismantle Ethiopia, he added.

It is to be recalled that the terrorist TPLF group was looting natural resources in the Afar region during its power.

One of IDPs sheltered at Logia told ENA this week that “Their (Terrorist TPLF’s) intention is to destroy us. If they cared for us they wouldn’t do all these horrifying things on us. Many people have died. Several others disappeared in the desert. Many more have perished. Our houses were looted. People were beheaded. A lot others have also been trapped there. Dead bodies are all over the desert that have not been yet buried and left for vultures.”