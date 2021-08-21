Ethiopian Diaspora in USA Mobilizes USD 757,294 for GERD

Addis Ababa August 21/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora in the US has transferred 757, 294 USD for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), according to the Ethiopian Embassy in the United States of America.

In its latest third round fund raising, the dispora “transferred 757,294.78 USD for GERD!” Ambassador Fitum Arega tweeted.

So far 1,757,304.78 US dollars have been deposited in GERD account, he added.

The increase in energy is directly related to the socio-economic development of Ethiopia, the ambassador noted, adding that the “purpose of building GERD is to eradicate poverty and darkness at the same time in Ethiopia and beyond!”

He also appreciated all who have contributed to the development of Ethiopia.