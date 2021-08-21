Atrocities Committed by Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa August 21/2021 (ENA) Highlights of Atrocities Committed by the terrorist TPLF since November 4, 2020.

1. Attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 4, 2020 and inflicted huge number of casualties. In its attack, the group primarily targeted and killed ethnic Amhara and ethnic Oromo members of the army.

2. On November 9, 2020, it committed genocide on more than 1,600 ethnic-Amhara civilians at Maikadra.

3. On November 12, 2020, fired rockets on Bahir Dar and Gondar cities in the Amhara region, and subsequently into Eritrea, causing physical and material damages and terror among civilians. TPLF denies Ethiopia as a country, and threatens neighboring Eritrea’s sovereignty.

4. Looted Ethio-telecom properties (cost not yet estimated) and killed and kidnapped security guards on duty.

5. On November 23, 2020, completely destroyed Axum International Airport, causing a national loss of hundreds of millions of Ethiopian Birr.

6. On November 17, 2020, it abducted Wolkait Tegede Amhara investors living in Humera town and killed them in the forest in an area called ‘Idris’.

7. On June 24, 2021, abducted Tigray Interim Administration Investment Bureau Head, Embza Tadesse, and brutally killed and mutilated his body.

8. On November 16, 2020, it ruined four major bridges in Tigray region.

9. On June 8, 2021, killed 300 Eritrean refugees sheltered in camps.

10. The International Crisis Group (IRC) reported on December 11, 2020 that one of its members and two members of the Danish Refuges Council (DRC) were killed on December 12, 2020. Around June 21 and 25, 2021 three Medecins Sans Frontier (MSF) members were reported killed. The aid workers were killed by the terrorist TPLF.

11. On February 17, 2021, fired on a bus in the Adi Mesino area, killing several people.

12. Ruined and looted basic service networks, creating power outages; robbed banks and stole humanitarian aid from aid workers.

13. On February 19, 2021, assassinated Yemane Neguse, a native of Tigray Enderta and a leader of the ‘Fenkel’ Movement in the “Hewane” area.

14. Since the day the attack on the National Defense Force, TPLF has been carrying out sexual assaults and raped women and girls and displaced many citizens.

15. Killed more than 240 civilians, including 107 children, in an attack on civilians in temporary shelters in the Afar region, Galicoma.

16. Attacked Muslims in and around Raya Mahoni and killed many innocent people. TPLF attacked particularly Muslims with the intention to ignite religious strife in the country.

17. On August 2021, it brutally beat and killed villagers in Agamsa, North Wollo Zone, Amhara Region. According to a recent report by “The Telegraph”, the genocide is being prosecuted as a war crime.

18. Went from house to house in occupied parts of Amhara region and killed investors, youth, leaders, etc. Terrorist TPLF publicly dismissed mentally ill patients as “spies.”

19. In Woldiya, it looted the hospital, the stadium, the university, and the branch campus in Mersa town and took items ranging from forks and spoons to cars and machines. At present, key social development institutions, including the university, have had their property looted and their buildings empty. Similarly, TPLF confiscated assets of Woldiya Teachers College, Technical and Vocational Training Institute.

20. Robbed major social development infrastructures in Sekota town, as it did in other cities. As a result, Tefera Hailu Memorial Hospital, Sekota Teachers College, ORDA, Agricultural Research, Telecommunication and private sector service providers were destroyed and looted.

21. Killed innocent people in Woldia of Amhara region.

22. Displaced nearly 700,000 people in Amhara and Afar regions.

23. August 19, 2021, fired five artillery, killed civilians and destroyed homes in Debre Tabor town.

24. Looted government institutions, service providers, private businesses and private houses in Lalibela, Komo, Checheho, Mersa, Maitsabri and other areas in Amhara region, and hauled the properties to Tigray.

25. Brutally killed at least forty Tigray region Interim Administration leaders.

The terrorist TPLF, known for its verbal rhetoric of fighting for the rights of the Ethiopian nation and nationalities, has shown its atrocities by its actions that it is a real enemy of the nations and nationalities of Ethiopia.