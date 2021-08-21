Senior Foreign Policy Researcher Advises Ethiopians to Rally Round Gov’t to Overcome Problems

Addis Ababa August 21/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians have to continue rallying around the government and withstand external pressure in order to overcome the problems created by the terrorist TPLF group, Bahir Dar University Senior Foreign Policy Researcher Wuhibegezer Ferede said.



The senior researcher told ENA that the strong unity manifested by Ethiopians gives leverage for the government to withstand any external pressure.

Explaining why Western countries continue to exert pressure on Ethiopia while the TPLF terrorist group engages in disintegrating the country, the senior researcher said “it is the geo-strategic significance of the Red Sea and North East part of Africa that draws the attention of the global actors to Ethiopia.”

Associate Professor Wuhibegezer noted that USA also wants to stop the Chinese influence over Africa. “USA is interested in containing the accession of China in Africa and Ethiopia is a gateway to the rest of Africa.”

The researcher underscored that as part of the containment project, which is spearheaded by the US, destabilizing Ethiopia is by default containing China.

Therefore, he noted that the continued support of Ethiopians to the government is necessary to protect the sovereignty of the country at this critical time.

“Ethiopian nationalism is now on the rise, unlike during the TPLF era. It is renovating and coming to the front. This is a good opportunity for the government. It can harness the growing Ethiopian nationalism to withstand external pressure.”

The senior researcher pointed out that the TPLF is a partner to the international community which has been working to destabilize Ethiopia; and the TPLF is the making of USA. That is why they are supporting the TPLF to come to power.

“Since we are facing internal and external pressure, the only option at hand is to come together for one mission under one command and defeat this terrorist group once for all to chart a new chapter in the country’s history.”

The associate professor regretted that some countries seem to be short of showing a genuine desire to understand and help Ethiopia to overcome its current challenges.

Undue pressure is exerted on the government of Ethiopia, while the terrorist TPLF group attacks neighboring Afar and Amhara regions and starves Tigrayans.

In its recent heinous attack, the TPLF terrorist group killed more than 240 civilians, including 107 children, at Galikuma in Afar region.

More than 700,000 people are displaced from Afar and Amhara regions following the attack by this same group.