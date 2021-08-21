Mille Town Residents Condemn Massacre Committed by Terrorist TPLF in Galikuma, Afar Region

Addis Ababa August 21,2021 (ENA) Residents of Mile town of Afar Regional state held a rally today to condemn the massacre committed on innocent civilians by terrorist TPLF in Galikuma town in the state.



It is to be recalled that the TPLF terrorist group brutally killed more than 240 civilians including 107 children Galikuma by rejecting the ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been displaced due to the atrocities committed by the group in Afar and Amhara regions.

In a rally, held in Mile town today, the residents have condemned the massacre committed on innocent civilians by terrorist TPLF.

The demonstrators have vowed to stand with the government of Ethiopia and the National Defense force in their fight against the terrorist group.

They have also urged that the group should be accountable for the genocide it committed.

Terrorist TPLF’s atrocities in Galikuma is “horrific and unforgettable that cannot be described by words”, residents of the town told ENA.