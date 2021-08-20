Press Secretary Urges Int’l Community to Condemn Continued Terror Acts of TPLF

Addis Ababa August 20/2021 (ENA) The Office of the Prime Minister has called on the international community to denounce the ongoing terroristic acts of TPLF that threatens the stability of the larger Horn region beyond Ethiopia.



Prime Minister Office Press Secretary Billene Seyoum told the international media today that the terrorist TPLF is now making vicious terror alliances which will be a threat not only to Ethiopia but also for the larger Horn Africa region.

“The terrorist TPLF is not only a threat to Ethiopia but also for the stability of the larger Horn African region. Resultantly, all the international partners need to worry and be vigilant of the vicious alliances that it is making with other global terrorist groups in the Horn region,” she noted.

The press secretary consequently called on the international community to denounce the continued provocative action of this conflict enterprise.

“We call upon the international community to denounce the continued terrorism of the TPLF, which has embarked upon covertly and in the past three years overtly as of November 2020 by attacking the Northern Command of the National Defense Force.”

Billene further pointed out that the terrorist TPLF group has also continued terrorizing civilian communities in the Amhara region.

“The terrorist group has continued terrorizing civilian communities in the Amhara region,” she said, adding that “this is marked and characterized by looting of properties, destroying hospitals, health facilities and other infrastructures on its destructive path.”

The press secretary revealed that the terrorist group is attacking farming communities and threatening to kill them unless they guide them to access routes. On reaching their destination, the terrorists abduct the youth to involve them in the fight.

Speaking about the brutal acts of the terrorist TPLF, the press secretary revealed that the group which failed to seize Debre Tabor town of Amhara Region yesterday, indiscriminately shelled the town and killed an entire family and destroyed a hospital.

The terrorist TPLF is amid destruction and escalating further instability, Billene stated, noting that it is now sacrificing an entire youth generation of Tigray in its destructive and futile terror ambitions.

In spite of the ongoing terrorist TPLF provocative acts, the local response and condemnation has been quiet reinforced against the belligerence approach of this group.

With regard to the latest humanitarian activities in the northern part of the country, she said 318 trucks of humanitarian assistance have so far entered Tigray region.

More than 300,000 displaced people from Amhara and Afar regional states as a result of the TPLF aggression have also been receiving humanitarian assistance from the government and Word Food Program.