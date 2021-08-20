Some 318 Trucks of Humanitarian Assistance Arrived in Mekele as of Yesterday

Addis Ababa August 20/2021 (ENA) Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that some 318 trucks of humanitarian assistance have arrived in Mekele as of 19 Aug. 2021.

The more than 300,000 displaced people in the Amhara and Afar regions due to TPLF’s aggressions have been receiving humanitarian assistance through the Government of Ethiopia and WFP, it said.

Regional Emergency coordination centre has been established to facilitate movement of trucks along Afar routes to Tigray, and to coordinate emergency assistance to displaced people.

the center in Semera comprises federal institutions/regional counterparts, WFP and UNOCHA, the Office twitted.