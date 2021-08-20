Residents of Hawassa Town, Environs Rally in support of Government, ENDF

Addis Ababa August 20/2021 (ENA) Residents of Hawassa and surrounding areas of Sidama Regional State held a demonstration today in support of the government of Ethiopia and National Defense Force (ENDF).

Residents of Hawassa and neighboring woredas have participated in the rally which was attended by all segments of the region.

The demonstrators have expressed their readiness to stand with the Ethiopian National Defense Force and the government in their effort to end the atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF and its collaborators.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Administrator of Sidama Regional State, Desta Ledamo, said the people of Sidama are determined to work hard in order to create a prosperous Ethiopia by eliminating terrorists – Desta Ledamo.

He said the people of the region are committed to fight against the terrorist TPLF and Shene.

“We, the people of Sidama, are determined to make a prosperous Ethiopia by eliminating the terrorists who are working to dismantle the country,” he added.

He called on all Ethiopians to strengthen unity in order to foil the traitor and terrorist groups’ long standing ambition to dismantle the country.

The Chief administrator has also advised members of the international community, who have been attempting to attain their interest with expense of Ethiopia’s failure, to draw lesson from history and refrain from their actions.

Demonstrators expressed their commitment to stand with the government and ENDF and denounced the terrorist TPLF for its heinous acts.

The event was attended by Chief Administrator of Sidama Regional State, Desta Ledamo, Deputy Mayor of Hawassa City, Assistant Professor Tsegaye Tuke and other senior government officials.