Terrorist TPLF Represents Not Tigrayans, But Power Thirsty Individuals: Tigray Interim Admin CEO

Addis Ababa, AUgust 20/2021(ENA) The terrorist group TPLF does not represent the people of Tigray but the interest of destructive and power thirsty individuals, Tigray Interim Administration CEO said.

Tigrayans living in Addis Ababa have donated blood today to the National Defense Force with the view to showing their solidarity with the army which is fighting against the terrorist group.

Tigray Interim Administration CEO, Abraham Belay said on the occasion that the destructive agenda of terrorist TPLF group is not the agenda of the people of Tigray and the group does not represent them.

He noted that the people of Tigray, like all other fellow Ethiopians, need peace, unity, and equal opportunities.

The CEO stressed that it is impossible to separate the people of Tigray from the rest of Ethiopians.

Thus, Abraham urged the people of Tigray to fight against the destructive and terrorist TPLF with all their means in unison with fellowEthiopians.

Tigray Prosperity Party Head, Haftay GebreEgziabher said on his part the people of Tigray and Ethiopians as a whole have to crush the terrorist group and restore peace and stability in the region and the country at large.

Haftay also called in Tigrayans to stand alongside the Ethiopia National Defense Force in the effort to uproot the terrorist group and maintain law and order in the country.