Taskforce Apprehends 57 Suspects for Economic Sabotage, Money Laundering to Support Terrorist TPLF, Shene

Addis Ababa August 20/2021 (ENA) The Federal Intelligent and Security Joint Taskforce disclosed that it has arrested 57 suspects who were involved in economic sabotage and money laundering activities to support the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene.

Out of the total arrested 51 are from the capital Addis Ababa, while the remaining are in Afar region, it was indicated.

In a press release the Joint Taskforce sent to ENA said that the suspects have been engaged in illegal activities of collecting and transferring money to the terrorist TPLF and Shene by establishing secret links with the groups.

According to the Taskforce, some of the suspects have been found engaging in illegal trade to support the terrorist groups with finance and logistics.

Some of them were also been trying to gather information and secretly provide to the groups, it added.

The arrests have been caught recently while trying to secretly dispatch huge amount of money to Mekele that was sent from the US and other collaborators to the spokesperson of terrorist TPLF group, Getachew Reda and others.

Fekadu Reda was among arrested while transferring finance in an illegal way to the terrorist group by using the non-governmental organization that he works for.

According to the press release, the suspects were also working to commit terrorist acts in Ethiopia by secretly conspiring with members of the terrorist group Shene.

Furthermore, the press release stated that the suspects have tried to secretly deliver money and military uniforms to the group via Afar region.