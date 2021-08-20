PM Lauds Ethiopias for Their Continued Support to National Defense Forces

Addis Ababa August 20/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appreciated all Ethiopians throughout the country that have shown their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and stand in solidarity with national efforts.

It is to be recalled Ethiopians across the country have been showing solidarity with the national defense forces and expressing a nation-wide condemnation against the ongoing terrorist TPLF’s encroachment and fatalistic approach in Amhara and Afar regional states.

“My appreciation to all guardians of Ethiopia throughout the country that have shown their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and stand in solidarity with national efforts being undertaken to protect this victorious nation,” the prime minister wrote on Face-Book.