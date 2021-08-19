PM Extends Gratitude to Africans who are Supporting Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 19/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed gratitude to Africans who are supporting Ethiopia in its time of need.

“For all African brothers and sisters, leaders, academics who are supporting Ethiopia in its time of need, we salute you,” Abiy twitted.

As Ethiopia stood beside others in various historical struggles, the PM said, and added that “your solidarity in our utmost time of need is noteworthy. Africa will prevail in unity!”