Ministry Launches Online Service to Diplomatic Community, International organizations

Addis Ababa August 19/2021 (ENA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia today launched an online service for the diplomatic community and international organizations in Ethiopia.

Addis Ababa-based embassies, international and regional organizations, and their employees will get quality and efficient services online, the ministry said.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said the Ministry launched the application with a view to provide quality services to customers.

She also said the Ministry would implement special features in the future to enhance the services.

The online service is a joint venture of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, it was indicated.

The applications give service to quests for diplomatic privileges, immunity, VIP saloon, and visa services, according to Director General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry Faisal Alie.

The online service can be accessed via portal, WWW.eservices.gov.et.

Diplomats and high-level government officials have attended the launching ceremony.