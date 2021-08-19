PM Visit to Turkey Successful : MoFA Spokesperson

Addis Ababa August 19/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Turkey, where the two countries signed water development and defense cooperation agreements, was successful, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In his weekly media briefing today, MoFA Spokesperson Dina Mufti said Prime Minister Abiy was given a warm welcome by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.

During the visit, the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between their countries and reiterated the historic relationship that already exists.

According to the spokesperson, the leaders have shown determination to further enhance their ties.

Prime Minister Abiy and President Erdoğan held extensive discussions about issues of common interest and regional issues; and cooperation agreements in the areas of water development and defense were signed by the governments.

On the other hand, the U.S Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonen during his visit in Ethiopia.

Demeke briefed the special envoy on the current situation of the country, the depth of Ethio-U.S relationship and the need to further strengthen it.

The spokesperson said that Demeke briefed the envoy extensively on the genesis of the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia and emphasized on the lack of recognition of the effort of the Government of Ethiopia by the U.S and the biases towards the outlawed forces.

“He told the envoy that the U.S should have called a spade is a spade, though that was not the case. The deputy PM also briefed the envoy on the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire the federal government declared,” Dina added.

The deputy PM and foreign minister also explained to the special envoy the atrocities committed by the outlawed forces in Amhara and Afar regions.

Special Envoy Feltman expressed on his part the commitment of the U.S to the territorial integrity, unity and stability of Ethiopi,a according to the spokesperson of the ministry.

He also stated that the U.S is interested in peaceful resolution of the conflict and the commitment of his country for the relief supplies to the affected regions.